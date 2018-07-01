OXNARD (CBSLA) — Guests staying at the Hilton Homewood Suites in Oxnard awoke to crime scene tape covering much of the back parking lot and police officers stationed in the hallways.

“I looked down the hall and there was a police officer there, I asked her what happened she wouldn’t tell me,” says guest Jeremy Brown.

CBS2’s Joy Benedict says it didn’t take many people very long to figure out something was wrong — there were police cars out front and crime scene investigations going in and out.

“I didn’t hear anything, I just know that something happened.” said guest Joshua Cooper.

Oxnard police got a call around 3:30 Sunday morning about a shooting victim. Paramedics were unable to revive the 29-year-old victim. Investigators determined the death was a homicide.

“Pretty scary that it happened and we didn’t even hear about it,” said hotel guest Crystal Tavizon.

Guests said the shooting happened inside a room on the first floor at the back of the hotel (1950 Solar Drive) — however many of them didn’t even realize something terrible had happened.

“It was shocking when I woke up this morning,” said Cooper.

As alarming and upsetting at the scene was for many hotel guests, many said not much surprises them any more and their first thought wasn’t the reaction of other guests, but rather for the family of the man who died here.

“It is very sad. sad for the family,” said Cooper.