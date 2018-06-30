LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One toke over the line?

Beginning Saturday midnight, California dispensaries must start selling only products that meet the state’s new standards.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold reported from a dispensary in Mid-Wilshire to find out how they were working to make their deadline.

Getting baked on a budget — as pot shops throughout the state try to push as much product as possible with new regulations changing the way weed can be packaged, labeled and sold.

The blowout sales were almost too good to be true.

“I got an ounce for like $11, it was ridiculous, it was actually the most amazing day of my life, it felt like Black Friday,” quipped Stephanie Labiada.

She works at The Pottery, a fully-licensed recreational and medical marijuana retail store. They used to sell weed from containers where you could open, smell and dispense whatever amount the customer wanted.

Starting July 1, products will look different.

“Everything going forward as of July 1 has to come from the distributor 100% compliant in regards to tamper-proof. 100% pre- packaged,” explains Alex Sanchez, manager of the Pottery.

Pre-packaged with child safety tops, fully inspected. Packaging will have to also include the product’s potency, where it came from, and any other ingredients.

“It’s 100% compliant, it has the tamper-proof seal, a child resistant cap and it has this testing on it here,” says Sanchez showing Weingold a new package.

Sanchez says any product they don’t sell by July 1 that doesn’t meet the new regulations has to be destroyed or sent back to the distributor.

Customers like Kimeko Campbell say they’re not looking forward to pre-packaged product.

“I like to have it fresh, I want to see what it’s like, I want to feel it, I want to test its density, smell, the aroma and pick from that.,” Campbell says.

She and other customers were taking full advantage of the sales tonight, before the containers are sealed for good.