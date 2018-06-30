Filed Under:LASD, Marina del Rey, Missing Person

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia reported missing on Thursday.

Jerome Zeitman, 87, a Marina Del Rey resident, was last seen on June 28 at 8 p.m. at his home on the 4100 block of Via Marina in the city of Marina Del Rey.

user49879 1530414395 media2 e1530416119290 Elderly Marina Del Rey Resident With Dementia Reported Missing

Jerome Zeitman

He was last seen wearing a black, or silver sweatsuit and he walks with a cane. The vehicle he is driving is a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla, with a California license plate of 5DLM440.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch