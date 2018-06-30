MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia reported missing on Thursday.

Jerome Zeitman, 87, a Marina Del Rey resident, was last seen on June 28 at 8 p.m. at his home on the 4100 block of Via Marina in the city of Marina Del Rey.

He was last seen wearing a black, or silver sweatsuit and he walks with a cane. The vehicle he is driving is a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla, with a California license plate of 5DLM440.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.