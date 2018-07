MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities said one man was killed and one man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in Maywood.

The incident was reported a little before 6:10 p.m. in the 6100 block of Palm Avenue, Sheriff’s officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Homicide detectives were on scene.

No suspect information was available.