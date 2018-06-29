ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (CBSLA/AP) – President Donald Trump expects to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One he is considering two women among a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court. Trump says as many as seven candidates may be interviewed.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five,” he said, according to CBS News’ Mark Knoller.

Trump was asked Friday if he plans to ask potential nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. He responded, “That’s not a question I’ll be asking”, adding it would be “inappropriate to discuss.”

He plans to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday but may meet with some this weekend in New Jersey.

Trump says of the candidates under consideration, “It’s a great group of intellectual talent.”

