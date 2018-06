STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Flan!

Flan is an 11-year-old pit bull terrier/Labrador retriever mix. She’s a big girl at nearly 58 pounds with a white and brown coat.

She would really love a new, permanent home, as she’s been with the Ventura County Animal Services for nearly 600 days.

To adopt Flan, call (805) 388-4252 and ask for ID# A440986.