POMONA (CBSLA) — A campus officer was fatally stabbed on the campus of Cal State Poly Pomona Friday and the suspect was later killed in an officer involved shooting.

The officer was attacked inside his vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries.

It was unclear what led up to the attack.at 3530 West Pomona, near the Lyle Center.

Officers with the Sheriff’s department and Pomona Police department were dispatched to the scene. A short time later, they were involved with an officer-involved shooting.

That suspect was also killed.

Searching for a second suspect but as a precaution but believe there is no second shooter.

Students and faculty were advised to avoid the area during the investigation.