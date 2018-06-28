CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A driver who fled after slamming into a Los Angeles police cruiser early Tuesday morning in Culver City, which left a sergeant with serious injuries, has surrendered, authorities announced Thursday.

Tommie Davis, 42, turned himself in at the LAPD’s Pacific Station Wednesday. He was then turned over to California Highway Patrol officers, whose agency is investigating the crash.

Davis was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle. He was being held on $1 million bail.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Centinela Avenue and Bristol Parkway.

An LAPD sergeant was being flagged down in the middle of an apparent domestic violence incident in Culver City when her SUV was struck and pushed into a pillar underneath the 405 Freeway. Firefighters had to cut the sergeant from her patrol vehicle.

The sergeant, whose name was not released, was listed in serious but stable condition with numerous injuries, including broken bones. Her injuries were not regarded as life-threatening, LAPD officer Christopher No said.

A short time before the crash, Davis was driving a silver 2005 Cadillac Escalade and “was involved in a domestic violence incident with the occupants of a silver Ford Fusion,” according to an earlier CHP statement.

The female driver of the Fusion told police that Davis was her ex-boyfriend, and that he had come to her home in Inglewood armed, so she fled.

She drove to Culver City in the Fusion, and had stopped alongside the patrol car, where the sergeant was sitting alone, to ask for help. That is when her ex-boyfriend’s Cadillac Escalade collided with the Fusion and rear-ended the patrol cruiser.

Following the crash the Cadillac continued west on Centinela Avenue and was found abandoned several hours later.

The driver of the Fusion was not hurt.

