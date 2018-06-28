Ryan Mayer

The Lakers could could clinch a free-agent commitment from LeBron James if they are able to complete a deal with the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard according to a new report from ESPN. This report comes in the wake of an earlier one on Wednesday that stated that the Lakers and Spurs had “re-engaged” on talks about a potential Leonard trade.

In the report, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst detail that the Spurs are looking for a better package than the Cavaliers and Pacers got for Kyrie Irving and Paul George prior to free agency last year. The reasoning, according to the trio, is that both teams believe that sending Leonard to LA would also clinch a commitment from James who is still mulling his options for free agency currently.

In order to attempt to sweeten any potential deal they make for Leonard, the Lakers are reportedly attempting to add another future 1st round pick and are willing to take on salary dumps to do so. The team has also held off on signing 25th overall pick Mo Wagner in order to be able to potentially include his draft rights in any deal. Once draft picks are signed, they cannot be traded for 30 days. However, even with the extra first round pick and Wanger, the ESPN reporters are saying that several current Lakers players would also likely need to be included in the deal.

“The price for Leonard would be substantial. The Lakers could have to surrender a combination of former first-round picks — from Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart — and future first-round picks and perhaps restricted free agent Julius Randle in a sign-and-trade agreement.”

Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson said earlier this week that he would resign if he isn’t able to bring in star free agents over the course of the next two summers. This report would indicate they’re attempting to make a big splash right now.