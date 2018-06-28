LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Michel Moore was officially sworn in Thursday as the 57th chief of the Los Angeles Police Department before his predecessors and local city officials during an induction ceremony.

Moore, a 36-year veteran of the LAPD, was unanimously confirmed just the day before by the Los Angeles City Council. Former LAPD chiefs Charlie Beck – who retired Wednesday – and Bill Bratton were on hand, along with several city and county dignitaries, members of the community and the men and women he was chosen to lead.

Moore takes over from Beck, who announced in January that he would be retiring on his 65th birthday — about a year-and-a-half before his second term was set to expire.

Before swearing him in, Mayor Eric Garcetti called Moore the perfect man for the job because of his commitment to the community.

“He helped build deeper trusts and bring hope to those who need it for so long,” Garcetti said.

The new chief said he plans to continue moving the department forward and make the city safer.

