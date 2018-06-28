LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former President Barack Obama is returning to Los Angeles to headline a Democratic National Committee gala dinner Thursday night.

Ticket packages start at $2,700 for admittance without dinner and go all the way up to $100,000 for five tickets with premium seating, admission to photo and host receptions, membership in the DNC National Finance Committee and admission to two additional “marquee events.”

Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera is set to perform at Thursday night’s event.

The location of the dinner was not disclosed.

The fundraiser will be Obama’s second in the Los Angeles area since leaving office in 2017. He spoke at a Beverly Hills fundraiser on May 6 benefiting the re-election campaign of Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)