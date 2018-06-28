LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Investigators say a neighborly dispute may have led to the murder of a Long Beach Fire captain, whose funeral plans were announced for next week.

Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was fatally shot Monday morning while responding to an explosion at Covenant Manor, a high-rise senior home. The explosion was initially feared as a way to lure first responders to their death.

Prosecutors now say the suspect, 77-year-old Thomas Kim, actually set off an explosive device in his apartment to kill his female neighbor who lived above him, and himself.

A note drafted by Kim and recovered at the scene led investigators to believe the explosion was a murder/suicide attempt, according to police.

After the explosion, prosecutors say Kim sat at the opposite end of the hallway and fired on Rosa as he made his way down the hall. He also allegedly wounded a second firefighter, 35-year-old Ernesto Torres, and a civilian who lived in the building.

Kim was arrested just after 6 a.m. Monday morning, and has remained in custody since then, according to jail records.

He is charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder of a firefighter, arson of an inhabited structure and explosion with intent to murder, along with two counts of attempted murder.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegation of murder while a firefighter was on duty, along with an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun that caused great bodily injury and death.

It was not immediately clear when he would appear in a Long Beach courtroom for arraignment.

In the meantime, a memorial service for Rosa will take place July 3 at the Long Beach Convention Center. A fund has been set up for Rosa’s family online.

