LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Harlan Ellison, the pugnacious author of “A Boy and His Dog,” who lambasted society in nightmare fiction and stinging essays for half a century, has died. He was 85.

Bill Schafer, an editor at the author’s publisher, Subterranean Press, told reporters Ellison died Wednesday.

Ellison was best-known and lauded for science fiction and fantasy, including the dystopian short story “I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream,” as well as scripts for “Star Trek”, “The Outer Limits” and “Babylon 5.” His prolific work also included mysteries, comic books, articles and screenplays.

Some of his most popular works were surrealistic fantasies set in grisly worlds run by totalitarians and conformists. Some were humorous; many were shockingly graphic.

“A Boy and His Dog” portrays a world devastated by nuclear war. Its hero is a young thug lured to an underground community who rebels against its sterility.

The novella was the basis for a 1975 movie starring Don Johnson.

