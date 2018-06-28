LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — JetBlue is offering firefighters from across America free airfare to the funeral of murdered Long Beach fire captain David Rosa, according to the firefighters’ union.

The Long Beach Firefighters Association Local 372 says the airline will cover ticket costs for up to two firefighters from each department, within three days before and three days after the services.

Firefighters will need to call 1-800-JET-BLUE (800-538-2583) and ask for “Fallen Officer Booking”, giving Capt. Rosa’s name and providing the necessary details (fire department & union name/number, badge number and a department email address.)

Memorial services for Capt. David Rosa are set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3rd at the Long Beach Arena. A fund has been set up for Rosa’s family online.

Rosa was killed by gunfire Monday while responding to an explosion and fire at a high-rise residential community for low-income seniors. Police say the shooter was a resident there, 77-year-old Thomas Kim, who they believe was trying to kill himself and an upstairs neighbor in the explosion. Another firefighter and a resident were injured in the incident but survived.