PASADENA (CBSLA) — It was one of the wildest police pursuits in a long time — and had it all: excessive speeding, a crash, near-misses.

The chase started in the high desert and ended Thursday in Pasadena.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait reported where the chase ended.

There was a collision between the fleeing suspect and another driver at Fruit Street at the 210 Freeway in La Vern.

The suspect vehicle went on the 210 to the 134 at what Wait called “blazing speeds.”

It’s estimated the driver routinely hit 100 mph. Even at that speed, the driver tail-gated other drivers and came close to many bumpers.

The driver eventually pulled off the freeway in the area of Marengo and Orange Drive.

He and a passenger eventually complied with police, get out of the car and were put in handcuffs.

Two people were taken into custody. It was unclear if two other passengers got out of the vehicle in the Inland Empire.

No one was seriously injured.