LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Flames ripped through a Craftsman-style home in East Hollywood Thursday morning, forcing 13 people out of their home.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of North New Hampshire Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were seen shooting of the home’s windows.

Fire crews got a handle on the flames within 38 minutes, but also used a ladder to rescue one person who was climbing out of a second-story window, fire officials said.

“It just appeared they were in the far side, away from the fire, but because of the heavy smoke and everything inside, they were unable to get out of their unit,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Brian Dammeron said. “They were hanging out the back window, and when we got here, we put a ladder up and were able to rescue them that way.”

The fire mostly burned in the second floor and attic. One resident said he believed it may have started due to someone leaving a candle burning.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never been in a fire before,” one of the residents, Adrian Tuschek, said.

A 36-year-old man was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. His housemates said he ran through the home, knocking on doors, telling people to get out.

Thirteen people, who were renting rooms in the house, were displaced by the fire.

