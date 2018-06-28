SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people were killed Thursday in a wrong-way crash in the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes at the 57/22 Freeway connector, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Jaguar was reported going southbound in the northbound carpool lanes and crashed head on into a motorcycle.

The male motorcycle rider was thrown, and both vehicles immediately burst into flames. Both the rider and the driver of the Jaguar were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The carpool lane is divided from the general lanes, so that motorcycle had nowhere to go when he saw that vehicle coming towards him,” CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.

All northbound lanes were closed for hours due to wreckage strewn across the freeway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)