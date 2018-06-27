SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Crews battled a three-alarm yard fire which spread to large stack of outdoor containers in an industrial area of South El Monte Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 12:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Chico Avenue, near Whittier Narrows Park.

The blaze spread from the grass to a large stack of plastic bins near a commercial building, sending plumes of black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded with an air and ground attack. The bulk of the blaze appeared to have been knocked down by 1:45 p.m.

There was no word on a cause to the fire. It was unclear if there were any injuries.