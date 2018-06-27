LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — World Cup soccer fans were out in the pre-dawn chill Wednesday to watch the highly-anticipated match between Mexico and Sweden.

Mexico may have won their last two matches, prompting rowdy celebrations in different areas of Los Angeles that ended in arrests, but they are not guaranteed to move on in the World Cup if they don’t at least tie Wednesday morning’s game.

The Mexico-Sweden and Germany-South Korea games will both begin at 7 a.m. The final games in each group in the World Cup are played simultaneously in an attempt to avoid collusion.

Mexico would advance to the tournament’s knockout stage and win its group with a victory or tie. Mexico would also advance to the knockout stage if Germany loses to or ties South Korea.

South Korea would be eliminated with a loss or tie against Germany. South Korea would advance to the knockout stage if it defeats Germany by two more or goals and Sweden loses to Mexico.

Mexico upset defending champion Germany, 1-0, in its tournament opener June 17, and defeated South Korea, 2-1, Saturday.

World Cup fever has taken Los Angeles by storm, prompting jubilant celebrations in the streets of East L.A., Pacoima and other areas. Police have had to make arrests after each of Mexico’s wins due to fans blocking streets and doing donuts in intersections.

