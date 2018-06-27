WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman driving in Woodland Hills Wednesday morning near Pierce College is being called a hero.

She drove by a man apparently grabbing at a 17-year-old girl.

KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reports that because of the Good Samaritan’s quick thinking, the suspect is also behind bars.

The Good Samaritan wants to remain anonymous. She told Comstock she was driving to work — along Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills.

Her gut instinct told her to turn around and keep her eyes on a young girl who seemed to be walking swiftly to get away from an adult male.

“I rolled down my window , I asked her, do you know him, are you okay? and she said no.” said the hero.

She was also able to capture an image of the man on her cellphone.

The LAPD says they arrested 24-year-old Jacob Marshall for attempting to kidnap the 17-year-old girl.

“It just disgusted me when she was like I don’t know who he is and he followed me off the bus,” the Good Samaritan said.

She said she saw the man grab the girl from behind and they began to struggle.

Once she told the girl to get into her car, she said the man ran off — through the residential neighborhood.

“If i leave the area then, he gets away with it,” said the woman.

Not only didn’t she leave the area, she drove after him. She waited on Oxnard Avenue until police arrived and arrested the man.

“I can’t imagine had I not been there I’m at loss of words. I was just glad that I was there at that split moment that I was passing by,” the woman said.

The Good Samaritan said she had the chance to speak to the victim’s mother who called her crying, thanking her and calling her a hero.

Our Good Samaritan told Comstock she wasn’t a hero — just a decent person who hopes if she was in a similar situation someone would step up to the plate for her.