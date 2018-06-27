LOS ANGELES (CNN) –– Director David Lynch is attempting to clear the air, days after headlines for making comments some interpreted to be supportive of President Donald Trump.

In an open letter to Trump, Lynch, the creator of “Twin Peaks,” tells the president he is “causing suffering and division,” but adds “it’s not too late to turn the ship around.”

Days ago, Lynch was quoted in an interview with The Guardian saying in part that Trump, “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much.” (Lynch nor the Guardian clarified in the interview to what “thing” Lynch was referring.)

“No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,” Lynch said, adding that Trump has made room for outsiders to enter the political fray, according to the Guardian. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

The quotes were quickly picked up by media outlets, including right-wing outlets. On Monday, Trump shared one article written by Breitbart on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday, Lynch posted a letter to his Facebook page addressed directly to Trump claiming his words were “taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.”

“I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you — and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.”

Lynch continued with a more hopeful message.

“Point our ship toward a bright future for all,” he wrote. “You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses — everybody wins.”

Lynch’s letter came on the same day Trump took a victory lap over the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his travel ban.

“All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated,” Lynch concluded.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.