SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A robbery suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Sherman Oaks motel.

Police say they got a report at about 11:35 p.m. at the 777 Motor Inn, 4781 Sepulveda Blvd., that one of the guests had been robbed by an armed man. Only one suspect is believed to be involved at this time, Los Angeles police Sgt. Luis Rosas, but it’s not clear if it was a random or targeted robbery.

The motel’s guests were all been evacuated and Sepulveda was shut down between Moorpark and the 101 Freeway during the standoff.

It was the second time this week police have been called to the motel, but it’s not known at this time why a police response was needed earlier in the week.



