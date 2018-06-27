OXNARD (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Oxnard.

The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of South J Street at around 6 a.m., Oxnard police told KCOY-TV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

There was no word on whether police had identified any suspects or motive in the killing.

South J Street was shut down between Bard Road and Yucca Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. There was no estimate on when the roadway would reopen.