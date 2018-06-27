LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Change is imminent for the storied LAPD, whose chief will step down Wednesday, the same day his chosen successor is expected to be confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council.

Today is the last day on the job for LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, who announced in January that he would retire this month. Beck has spent more than 40 years with the department, leading as its chief since late 2009.

A large send-off has reportedly been prepared for Beck, including tribute videos and a big barbecue.

Beck’s successor, Assistant Chief Michel Moore, was selected by Mayor Eric Garcetti with heavy input from Beck. Moore was chosen over San Francisco police Chief William “Bill” Scott and Deputy LAPD Chief Robert Arcos.

When he announced the selection earlier this month during a new conference, Garcetti said, “I’ve seen him work with difficult issues, whether it is with impounding cars and working with the immigrant community and his strong commitment to civil rights. I’ve seen his work personally. No one works harder. No one reads more. And no one has a greater breadth of experience.”

Moore is set to take over a department that in many ways has been on the upswing in recent years. Homicides are at their lowest sustained point in decades, and the department has markedly improved its standing in the community since the Los Angeles riots and the Rampart scandal in the 1990s gave it a national reputation for brutality and corruption.

But there are a number of significant challenges Moore is facing. Overall violent crime has risen for four straight years after 12 years of declines, police shootings have gone up although they are dropping in other large cities, and the department is still a focal point of criticism by the local Black Lives Matter movement, whose members regularly attend the meetings of the Board of Police Commissioners to chastise the department over the shootings of civilians.