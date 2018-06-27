PERRIS (CBSLA) — You can see Jaden Bulaon’s dashcam shake when he was hit from behind Saturday afternoon. Seconds later, a white Chevy Equinox passes him, then pulls over about 30 feet ahead.

“I thought they were doing the right thing,” said Bulaon. “I thought they were going to like come back. But no, they just kept going.”

Jaden, who just turned 18, wasn’t sure what to do. He had a flat tire. That’s why he’d been waiting on the shoulder of the 215 Freeway for roadside assistance. So he couldn’t chase after the other vehicle.

“I was just in shock, because that was my first accident. So of course, I’m shocked, I didn’t know what to do,” said Bulaon.

Jaden’s mother is relieved that although her son was shaken up, he wasn’t seriously injured. And the damage to the car was relatively minor. But watching the dashcam video and seeing the other driver take off makes her angry.

“Now I’m just like frustrated,” said Jaden’s mother Charisse Bulaon. “You need to stop. What if something happened? I’m so sorry. What if something had happened to him? He was by himself.”

She hopes someone recognizes the Chevy and turns in the driver. But she also hopes sharing the video makes people think twice about leaving an accident, even if it seems minor.

“If you did do something and you didn’t stop for that person and they were hurt. What would have happened if I would have lost him?,” said Charisse.