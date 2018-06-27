LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The boyfriend of the mother of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died last week after years of alleged abuse has been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Anthony Avalos was rushed from his Lancaster apartment to a hospital Wednesday with critical injuries.

The boy survived the night but was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the boy’s apartment in the 1100 block of East Avenue K at about noon on a report that the boy had been injured in a fall and was not breathing.