LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The boyfriend of the mother of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died last week after years of alleged abuse has been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

RELATED LINK: Officials Were Told Now-Deceased Lancaster Boy Was Abused For Years

Anthony Avalos was rushed from his Lancaster apartment to a hospital Wednesday with critical injuries.

The boy survived the night but was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the boy’s apartment in the 1100 block of East Avenue K at about noon on a report that the boy had been injured in a fall and was not breathing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch