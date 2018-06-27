Filed Under:Bob Barker, Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A remote rescue facility for donkeys and wild burros got a helping hand from a famous animal lover.

Donkeyland, a 30-acre reserve for wild burros near Moreno Valley where donkeys and burros can be rehabilitated and be protected from getting hit by cars, received a donation of nearly 500 nearby acres from none other than Bob Barker.

The former “The Price Is Right” host would not say how much he spent on the land.

“I think its money well spent,” Barker said. “I’m very pleased with it.”

Barker, 94, is a longtime animal activist who used to sign off on “Price Is Right” by urging people to get their pets spayed and neutered.

