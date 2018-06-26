SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman in her 20s is expected to survive after being shot in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant early Tuesday morning in Sylmar.

The shooting occurred before 2 a.m. in the 13200 block of Gladstone Avenue.

Two women told Los Angeles police they were in their car in the parking lot of the Denny’s in order to use the restaurant’s restroom, when an older model white Honda with two men pulled up alongside them.

The men shouted something at the women, and then at least one of the men opened fire on their car, police said. At least five shots were fired, hitting one of the women in the leg.

The victim ran into the Denny’s to seek help. She was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive in the shooting. The women did not have any gang ties, police said.

The suspects remain at large.