LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several immigration activist groups are planning to greet Attorney General Jeff Sessions with protests when he visits a downtown federal courthouse Tuesday.

Sessions is scheduled to deliver a speech at 12:40 p.m. at the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation’s Annual Luncheon Meeting at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. But before his speech, Sessions will visit the federal courthouse at 312 N. Spring St. at 9 a.m., according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles would not confirm if Sessions is planning to visit the courthouse.

Amid heavy bipartisan pressure, President Donald Trump last week ended a policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Sessions was in Reno Monday speaking to the annual National School Safety Conference in Reno, Sessions said that violent Central American gangs are sending their children across the border illegally.

