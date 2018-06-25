LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Richard Benjamin Harrison, best known as “Old Man, the co-owner of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the History channel series “Pawn Stars,” has died at 77.

Harrison’s death was confirmed by his son Rick Harrison.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully,” the family said in a statement. “The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’.”