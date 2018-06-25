LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s not that episode of Black Mirror. This is, by all indications, a real thing.

In a town that that’s filled with selfie-friendly murals and that even has a museum dedicated to the narcissist in all of us, this one is on a whole other level of social media effrontery, at least for the Insta-laypersons.

Vice writer Justin Caffier posted a photo of himself in front “a new security-guarded mural in LA that only allows influencers and verifieds to take pics in front of it.”

There’s a new security-guarded mural in LA that only allows influencers and verifieds to take pics in front of it. pic.twitter.com/PDlLJ9C0DI — justin caffier (@JustinCaffier) June 25, 2018

One photo shows a security guard next to a tent covering the mural with a sign reading,

“PRIVATE MURAL FOR VERIFIED INFLUENCERS AND PEOPLE WITH OVER 20,000 FOLLOWERS ONLY

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.

SEE SECURITY STAFF FOR PROOF AND ACCESS”

Not surprisingly, people have reacted with a mixture of annoyance and bemusement, with some calling it the natural progression of a self-obsessed culture.

This darkness ain’t mine. — justin caffier (@JustinCaffier) June 25, 2018

I hope this mural is crawling with bedbugs https://t.co/CqbXWspr9l — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) June 25, 2018

And the “Black Mirror” comparisons were obviously coming.

This is how it starts 😭 pic.twitter.com/W4hBVtlMYm — Jose A Bastidas (@jabastidas) June 25, 2018

Still, others are saying this stunt could be the work of Nathan Fielder, the genius behind the “Dumb Starbucks” campaign in 2014 featured on his show “Nathan For You.”

The mural thing appears to be a joke. It does not appear to be Nathan For You. pic.twitter.com/awyGOkkdQn — John Hendel (@Hendyhendel) June 25, 2018

Caffier said the mural is located at 7753 Melrose Ave., which places it in L.A.’s trendy Fairfax District. He said the mural is slated to remain until June 27, though he doubts “it will remain unvandalized for that long”.

Lotta mural question DMs so lemme just share what I know here:

– address is 7753 Melrose Ave.

– it’s up from now until 6/27 (tho I highly doubt it will remain unvandalized for that long)

– it’s 20K followers OR a verified check to enter

– your reggo friends gotta wait outside — justin caffier (@JustinCaffier) June 25, 2018

The sign indicates the pop-up is the work of “Like And Subscribe.” The users behind the account mentioned in the sign tweeted several photos late Monday afternoon saying they were “Disappointing to see a few verified influencers getting upset about the mural. There is no reason to be mad! We created it specifically for you. Instead of the negativity, come down and take a great photo!”

Today we are so excited to debut the beautiful mural we curated in the heart of the LA art scene. Come down and check it out. Unfortunately the mural is currently for verified influencers and people with over 20k followers only. However it may be public soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CRIzqaAhX8 — Like and Subscribe (@likeandsub) June 25, 2018

Disappointing to see a few verified influencers getting upset about the mural. There is no reason to be mad! We created it specifically for you. Instead of the negativity, come down and take a great photo! — Like and Subscribe (@likeandsub) June 25, 2018

Despite the derision, some are reaching out to the accounts for a chance to take a photo at the mural, such as the Instagram user who has 19,000 followers and needs help from “dillon” to get more.

As Yahoo points out, the irony of the stunt is that the holders of these accounts have far fewer than 20,000 followers, which might indicate it is a some type of “meta” critique or stunt.

If the point was to rile people up, however, they’ve achieved their goal.