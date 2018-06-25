LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s not that episode of Black Mirror. This is, by all indications, a real thing.
In a town that that’s filled with selfie-friendly murals and that even has a museum dedicated to the narcissist in all of us, this one is on a whole other level of social media effrontery, at least for the Insta-laypersons.
Vice writer Justin Caffier posted a photo of himself in front “a new security-guarded mural in LA that only allows influencers and verifieds to take pics in front of it.”
One photo shows a security guard next to a tent covering the mural with a sign reading,
“PRIVATE MURAL
FOR VERIFIED INFLUENCERS AND PEOPLE WITH OVER 20,000 FOLLOWERS ONLY
WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
SEE SECURITY STAFF FOR PROOF AND ACCESS”
Not surprisingly, people have reacted with a mixture of annoyance and bemusement, with some calling it the natural progression of a self-obsessed culture.
And the “Black Mirror” comparisons were obviously coming.
Still, others are saying this stunt could be the work of Nathan Fielder, the genius behind the “Dumb Starbucks” campaign in 2014 featured on his show “Nathan For You.”
Caffier said the mural is located at 7753 Melrose Ave., which places it in L.A.’s trendy Fairfax District. He said the mural is slated to remain until June 27, though he doubts “it will remain unvandalized for that long”.
The sign indicates the pop-up is the work of “Like And Subscribe.” The users behind the account mentioned in the sign tweeted several photos late Monday afternoon saying they were “Disappointing to see a few verified influencers getting upset about the mural. There is no reason to be mad! We created it specifically for you. Instead of the negativity, come down and take a great photo!”
Despite the derision, some are reaching out to the accounts for a chance to take a photo at the mural, such as the Instagram user who has 19,000 followers and needs help from “dillon” to get more.
As Yahoo points out, the irony of the stunt is that the holders of these accounts have far fewer than 20,000 followers, which might indicate it is a some type of “meta” critique or stunt.
If the point was to rile people up, however, they’ve achieved their goal.