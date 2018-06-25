Filed Under:Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Crews were battling a brush fire late Monday night in hills near Moreno Valley, authorities said.

The fire reported early on at 6 acres but has the potential to spread quickly up dry hillsides, fire official said. It was initially reported at San Timoteo Canyon Road and Redlands Boulevard in Moreno Valley.

Hand crews and at least two water tenders were been dispatched to fight the fire, officials reported.

By 11 p.m., the spread of flames had been halted with less than 10 acres burned, authorities reported.

