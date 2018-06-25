LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A man driving a pickup truck was found shot in the head in Lynwood early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood, after reports to 911 that gunshots were heard in the area.

A deputy on patrol saw the pickup truck parked on Long Beach Boulevard and saw the body in the driver’s seat, with the engine running. The man was declared dead at the scene.

It’s not clear if the shooting was from another car, whether the victim was targeted, or if it was a gang-related incident.

Investigators are in the area, searching for security video.