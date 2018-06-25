HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, Idina Menzel and Cedric “The Entertainer” are among the entertainment industry professionals selected Monday to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the Walk of Fame Selection Committee of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce at a meeting held in June and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” Chairman and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. “I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

In the category of TELEVISION: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (Posthumous).

In the category of RECORDING: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous).

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer”, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.