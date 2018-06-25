LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched seven scoreless innings, Enrique Hernandez homered again and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Monday night.

Maeda (5-4) struck out nine and allowed three singles, helping the Dodgers improved to 16-5 in June. The Dodgers returned to Los Angeles to open a 10-game homestand after sweeping the New York Mets over the weekend in a three-game series.

Kenley Jansen gave up deep a sacrifice fly to Javier Baez in the ninth inning before closing out the Cubs for his 20th save.

Chicago lost its fifth straight after getting swept over four games at Cincinnati. The Cubs have scored a combined 13 runs over their past five games.

Hernandez also went deep twice Sunday. He has a career-high 13 home runs, surpassing his 12 from 2017.

Chris Taylor added a pinch homer in the eighth, his ninth of the season. It was the second pinch homer of his career.

The Dodgers had Duane Underwood Jr. on the run early in his major league debut, but they were unable to deliver the big hit. In the first inning, Matt Kemp worked a 14-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs, but Yasmani Grandal flew out to the warning track in center field.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on Hernandez’s home run to the bullpen in left field. Hernandez has hit six homers since June 7.

Underwood (0-1) settled down after that, walking one over the next nine batters. He gave up just two hits and a run over four innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw 77 pitches, 41 in his first inning.

Maeda was in control while coming off a start at Chicago last week where he was removed after 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander beat the Cubs in the regular season for the first time in his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish felt soreness in his troubled triceps tendon after a minor league rehabilitation start Monday. Darvish hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 20 because of right triceps tendinitis. The Japanese ace threw five sharp innings for Class A South Bend. Darvish was set to rejoin the team in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss his next steps. … 3B Kris Bryant (sore shoulder), who was out of the starting lineup, is not expected to go on the DL, but Maddon said it is not out of the question. … RHP Brandon Morrow (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen and is on track to return soon without needing a minor league rehab outing.

Dodgers: Taylor (sore left hamstring) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game. … RHP Walker Buehler (right rib microfracture) will throw another bullpen this week that will increase the intensity from his 17-pitch bullpen Sunday, but his return remains undecided. … RHP Pedro Baez (right biceps tendonitis) and LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder strain) will throw bullpen sessions this week. … LHP Julio Urias (left shoulder surgery) will throw two bullpens this week, as his fastball is nearing 90 mph, but his return remains undecided.

UP NEXT

LHP Jon Lester (9-2, 2.10 ERA) will try to win his sixth consecutive start and faces the Dodgers for his second consecutive outing. RHP Ross Stripling (6-2, 1.99), who saw his six-start win streak come to an end last week at Chicago, will get another chance to beat the Cubs for the first time in his career.

