LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group from Lake Forest in Orange County completed an exhausting three-day 54-mile walk to downtown Los Angeles Sunday in solidarity with immigrants.

The group has done the pilgrimage for five years but as CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold reports, this year the walk took on added significance.

With children being separated from their parents at the border as part of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, this group says there’s more at stake than ever before.

Despite being blind, this is Filipe Tovar’s third year make the journey for immigrant rights.

“I think everyone has the right to live equally, in dignity,” Tovar says.

The group took the walk using the rallying cry Siempre Adelante, Spanish for “Always forward.”

Lizbeth Bravo came to the US from Mexico when she was just 4-years-old. She’s heartbroken to see children taken from their parents.

“It hurts to now we’re all being separated from each other, it hurts, just having that idea that maybe one day I could be separated from my family,” Bravo says.

Standing in solidarity, the pilgrims ended their journey at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the mass in recognition of all immigrants.

Young Adam, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador who was reunited with his mother in Los Angeles after three attempts to seek asylum in the US.

“I felt sad,” Adam said, “I felt guilty[ness]. And I didn’t feel any hope.”

The pilgrimage isn’t easy for any of the faithful — three days of walking, from morning to night, But they told Weingold they’re happy to do it, making the journey to show love and support for immigrant families.