WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A woman who allegedly threatened a neighbor in Norwalk Saturday afternoon is in custody after a nearly six-hour standoff with SWAT officers.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 10400 block of Greenbush Avenue in Whittier just before 4 p.m. on a report of a female threatening a neighbor with a large object.

The woman attempted to flee the scene in her truck but was stopped at the intersection of Putnam Street and Santa Fe Springs Road, where she remained in her vehicle refusing to exit.

At around 9:30 p.m., nearly six hours after the standoff began, the woman placed her hands outside the truck and SWAT officers moved in, arresting the woman.

Residents in the area were empathetic to the woman despite the uncommon police presence.

“It’s sad to see things like that, ’cause it’s like, it’s a neighborhood that’s not known for this situation,” said Daniel Romero. “Out of 18 years I’ve been here, I haven’t seen a situation like this, so to me, it’s like, it’s not cool.”

City News Service contributed to this report.