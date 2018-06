(CBS News/AP) — Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera’s official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. The label of Hellyeah, his most recent group, confirmed the death but neither statement mentioned Paul’s cause of death.

His real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004. The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Their father was country songwriter and producer Jerry Abbott.

Pantera earned 4 Grammy nominations and charted nine albums on the Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Their 1994 album “Far Beyond Driven” debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

“Today, the world not only lost a legend, but also a genuine human being who lived to put a smile on the faces of everyone he met,” Hellyeah’s label Eleven Seven Music said in a statement. “May he be reunited with his brother as we all strive to continue his legacy.”

Alice Cooper tweeted Paul’s impact on music was “immeasurable.” Tributes poured in from others in the rock and metal communities, including Slash and the bands Disturbed and Megadeth.

Terribly saddened by the news of Vinnie Paul’s passing. Vinnie was a beloved fixture in the rock and metal communities and we will miss seeing him out on the road. His impact on heavy music is immeasurable. Rest In Peace Vinnie, condolences to your family, friends and fans. — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) June 23, 2018

Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today. He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We're going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy. https://t.co/yQqruY4tio — Slash (@Slash) June 23, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away. Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered. @Pantera @hellyeahband #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/1y6r0mBRy5 — Megadeth (@Megadeth) June 23, 2018

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)