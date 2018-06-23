STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — It happened again.

A woman in the Bay Area is getting lambasted on social media after video of her allegedly calling the police on an 8-year-old black girl for selling water without a permit went viral.

In a video posted to Twitter by the girl’s older cousin who goes by @_ethiopiangold, the woman recording confronts a woman who is on the phone, supposedly calling the cops to report the girl selling water on the sidewalk.

“This woman don’t wanna let a little girl sell some water,” the woman says. The woman on the phone is then seen ducking behind a pillar.

“She calling police on a 8-year-old little girl. You can hide all you want. The world gon’ see you, boo,” the woman who has identified herself as the girl’s mother tells her as she gets up.

The woman, who the user subsequently dubbed “Permit Patty,” responds, “Yeah, um, illegally selling water without a permit, yeah.”

“On my property,” the mother replies.

The 15-second video ends with the woman saying, “It’s not your property.”

As of Saturday evening, the video, which was recorded the previous day, had been viewed over 2.5 million times and retweeted nearly 39,000 times.

The video was originally posted by the girl’s mother on Instagram.

The SF Examiner reports the incident happened in the area around AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The Huffington Post spoke the woman since identified as Alison Ettel, who told the outlet there was “no racial component” to the complaint, and that she was only pretending to call the police. She said the incident began because the woman was “screaming” about what they were selling.

JUST IN: I spoke to Alison Ettel, the white woman who threatened to call the cops on a girl selling water. She said she threatened to call cops because the girl's mother was "screaming for hours" while she was trying to work with the windows open. Story coming soon. — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) June 23, 2018

“I have no problem with enterprising young women. I want to support that little girl. It was all the mother and just about being quiet,” Ettel told HuffPo.

Not surprisingly, #PermitPatty went viral, with the hashtag becoming the number 2 trending topic in the United States by Saturday evening.

As many have pointed out, this is about more than the absurdity of the woman’s claim.

Journalists and media figures, such as The Intercept’s Shaun King, are calling this incident yet one more example of white people putting at risk the lives of young black people by calling the police on the for trivial reasons:

“They want police to kill us. The girl was causing no harm. They know what happens when they call the police. This is evil.”

It just happened again in the Bay Area. This white woman called the police on an 8 year old girl selling bottled water IN FRONT OF HER OWN HOME. They want police to kill us. The girl was causing no harm. They know what happens when they call the police. This is evil. pic.twitter.com/71SmG80QwN — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 23, 2018

If you call the police on an 8 year old Black child selling water, you’re saying that you don’t care if that child lives or dies. It’s that simple. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 24, 2018

The White Supremacist imagination denies the possibility of Black innocence, even in childhood. This is how police couldn’t even consider that Tamir Rice didn’t have a toy gun when they murdered him. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 24, 2018

As evidence of the disturbing trend, people have pointed to the case of the woman dubbed “Barbecue Becky” who called police to report two black men for having a charcoal grill at an Oakland park.

The woman later identified as a chemical engineer who received her PhD from Stanford University ended up crying after police told her the supposed “crime” was not very important. The memes abound.

Shortly after the incident in Oakland’s Lake Merritt neighborhood, thousands came out to the “BBQing While Black” protest turned party.

Across the Bay, Ettel reportedly runs TreatWell. The San Francisco company is a maker and seller of “cannabis-based tinctures in different ratios for humans and pets,” The LA Times reported last year.

The company’s website is currently down.

I’ve been trying to reach Alison Ettel but she has deleted her Facebook page and made all of her accounts private. She sells weed for dogs for a living. I’m hearing that she hates 8 year old Black girls who sell bottles of water. pic.twitter.com/RqTMnHc9fx — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 23, 2018

Only time will tell if she will reach BBQ Becky’s status as a buzzkill pariah, but Permit Patty seems to be well on her way.