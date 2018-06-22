Filed Under:Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Santa Ana police are searching for more potential victims of a 51-year-old church handyman who is suspected of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

capture39 Santa Ana Church Handyman Accused Of Molesting Young Girl

Trinidad Tavarez. (Santa Ana PD)

According to police, Trinidad Tavarez molested a 4-year-old girl during a service at Oasis Christian Church on June 17.

Tavarez worked as a handyman at the church for about a year and had been living out of his van in the church parking lot, police said.

He was arrested this week on charges of child molestation. Tavarez had been previously arrested on charges of soliciting sex from an undercover officer and contempt of court.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 714-245-8412.

