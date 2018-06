SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — One person is dead Friday after a quadruple shooting in front of a San Bernardino liquor store.

Gunshots erupted in front of King Tut Liquor, 279 W. Base Line St. at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Four people were shot, and one person was declared dead at the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The gunman, possibly more than one, took off and are still at large.