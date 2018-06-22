LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Longtime Los Angeles civic leader John Mack has died at the age of 81.

“John Mack’s wisdom, integrity, and kindness helped transform Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Friday morning. “As a civil rights warrior, police commission president, and ally to all who love freedom and fairness, John made history with a fierce determination to pursue justice, an unshakable commitment to equality, and an unbreakable bond with the community he worked tirelessly to uplift every day of his remarkable life. He moved both spirits and systems — by merging his gentle bearing with a fearless resolve to make change that has touched and saved countless lives.”

Mack served as president of the Los Angeles Urban League from 1969 until he retired in 2005, when he was named president of the board of police commissioners of the Los Angeles Police Department. He also co-founded Los Angeles Black Leadership Coalition on Education in 1977 and was later appointed vice president of the United Way Corporation of Council Executives.

“I will always miss John as a friend, advisor, and moral compass,” Garcetti said. “And like many throughout our city and world, I will forever find inspiration in his extraordinary ability to convene us around tables of understanding, humanity, and peace — especially in uncertain moments and at times of great strife. My thoughts are with his children, who are close friends to Amy and me, and I grieve with all who loved and admired this incredible man, whose words, deeds, and accomplishments will be felt for years to come and cherished through the ages.”

He welcomed me to LA with open arms 29 years ago. Will always remember his kindness, courage and intelligence. A true business and civic leader who brought communities together. #RIP #JohnMack @laurbanleague pic.twitter.com/aiOdcb5CvL — Pat Harvey (@Patharveynews) June 22, 2018

He was the recipient of numerous awards from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Operation Hope, the Southern Christian Leadership and the California African American Museum.

