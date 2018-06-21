By Linda Cameron

Slicing and dicing numerical and scientific data from water samples helped Flint, Michigan pediatricians uncover hard evidence of lead in the city’s water supply. The analytics that exposed Flint’s water crisis is an example of what a lightning rod math can be. (This lightning rod pointed to old and rusted lead water pipes.) The mathematical world never sleeps. If math doesn’t quite light the fire within, or simply isn’t your cup of tea (or java), there are other ways math can get under your skin.

Learning and Teaching Math Creatively

Students of all ages and math levels want to know the relevance of math to their world. Innovative methods in STEAM education are being used to teach math, and art, language, theater, dance and music are entering the picture.

Through a language-oriented approach, math as a second language (MSL) builds confidence in learning math.

Pictures, PowerPoint animations, and YouTube demos teach math principles and terminology.

Some geometry classes use the works of renowned artists such as Pablo Picasso.

Visual tools teach math from the elementary grades to more advanced levels.

Students learn geometry and trigonometry through dance movements that study the angle of the body at different turning points.

Students participate in creative math projects, such as building a math machine.

Using casino simulations, students learn about random numbers and probability and statistics.

Building a Time Machine

Time travel, a science fiction fantasy of writers such as H.G. Wells, might move from the literary page and become a reality. According to a Popular Mechanics article, “It’s just a matter of time before we build a machine that can take us into the far future.” The possibility of literally moving forward in real time looks back at Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, atomic clock experiments, and the experiences of a cosmonaut who returned from a space mission in 2015. The building blocks for a time machine seem to be there, but the logistics of real-time travel pose a new mathematical challenge. Imagine yourself all suited up for a trip into the future.

Fighting Crime and Terrorism Through Mathematical Modeling