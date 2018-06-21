FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSLA/AP) — Florida authorities say they’ve arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two suspects in an apparent robbery as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon in Deerfield, Fla. The rapper was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He’s being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people descended on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District, shutting down traffic in a vigil for XXXTentacion.

It prompted Los Angeles police to declare the vigil an unlawful assembly. Officers in riot gear fired less than lethal bean bag rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowd. One woman was injured when a person jumped onto a sidewalk and landed on her.

XXXTentacion made headlines in May when the music-streaming app Spotify announced it was removing the rapper, along with singer R. Kelly, from its playlists due to its anti-hate policy. Onfroy was awaiting trial for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend at the time of his death.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)