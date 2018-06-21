VICTORVILLE (CBSLA/AP) – An illegal immigrant detainee has been diagnosed with chickenpox while being housed at a federal prison in Victorville.

The detainee came down with chickenpox at the Victorville Federal Correctional Complex, according to an internal letter sent out by the Bureau of Prisons Monday and obtained by the LAist.

He has been isolated from the general population and all inmates and prison staff who may have come into contact with the patient have undergone medical exams, the Bureau of Prisons told the LAist in a statement.

Earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent about 1,000 undocumented male detainees to be housed in the Victorville prison complex. They are among more than 1,600 immigrants being sent to federal prisons amid a lack of space in other jails.

The move comes as an increasing number of families and children have been coming to the border, further straining an immigration system that’s already at capacity.

On June 7, ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said the agency was acquiring beds in BOP facilities including Seattle, Texas, Oregon and Phoenix.

“The use of BOP facilities is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides,” the statement said.

At the time, BOP said it will house the detainees in a manner similar to inmates awaiting trial.

“The BOP has bedspace available due to the decline in the inmate population over the past several years, and will use existing staff to accomplish this mission,” a statement read.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chickenpox is a contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Symptoms include rashes, itching, tiredness and fever.

The best way to protect against chickenpox is to get vaccinated.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)