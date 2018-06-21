LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An elderly driver struck two pedestrians at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., an elderly driver with a medical condition veered off the roadway and hit two pedestrians on the lower level of Terminal 5, according to L.A. Airport Police.

The conditions of the victims and the driver were not confirmed. The inner lanes of the lower level were closed and traffic was moving slowly.

The lower level of Terminal 5 is for arrivals. The public was being advised to use the upper departure level instead while the scene was cleared.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.