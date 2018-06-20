SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pursuit with a possible DUI suspect ended when the suspect collided into the back of a pickup truck on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The pursuit with Los Angeles police began sometime before 7:15 a.m. near South Western and West Manchester avenues.

It ended at around 7:25 a.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway at Florence Avenue when the suspect’s white sedan lost control and skidded into the side of a pickup truck, sending white smoke billowing into the air. Video from the Sky2 chopper showed the car careening into a slide as it came to a halt.

A Sig Alert was issued and the southbound 110 Freeway was temporarily shut down as patrol vehicles lined up, forming a wall, as officers approached the suspect’s car with guns drawn.

A little after 7:30 a.m., the male suspect emerged from the car, peacefully surrendered and was arrested. His name and the charges he faces were not immediately disclosed.

There were no reports of serious injuries. The exact circumstances that sparked the pursuit were not confirmed.

All but one southbound lane had been reopened as of 8 a.m.