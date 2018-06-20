ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Are Disney fans willing to pay by the hour in order to visit the happiest place on Earth?

It’s a concept that will be put to the test this Friday, when Disneyland offers a six-hour sneak peek at the new Pixar Pier to the tune of $299. To be fair, it’s being called a VIP-style party, but put another way – that’s $50 per hour of admission.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the event will test whether visitors are willing to pay a premium to avoid crowds at the park.

Disneyland has raised some ticket prices for its theme parks steadily over the past five years in an effort to thin out crowds and raise profits, but the park remains wildly popular. Admission on “value days” start at $97 and go up to $135 for peak visitor days, which include most weekends.

Pixar Pier officially opens on Saturday.