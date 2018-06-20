PASADENA (CBSLA) — A hefty cat that captured hearts all over Southern California when it was found wandering the streets of Altadena goes up for adoption Wednesday.

Chubbs, named by the Humane Society for weighing in at 29 pounds, was supposed to be put up for adoption Sunday, but that was delayed when several people came forward to claim him. The ownership claims – one came from as far away as Wales – could not be verified, so Chubbs goes up for adoption at noon.

“Chubbs is looking for a new family who is willing to work with their veterinarian to put him on a healthy eating plan and cover any medical costs associated with his care,” according to a statement from the Pasadena Humane Society. “Chubbs will need further medical testing for diabetes at the adopters’ personal veterinarian.

“While we know Chubbs is adorable, obese cats are more likely to suffer from health issues like heart disease, diabetes and thyroid issues.”

The 10-year-old Himalayan mix has undergone medical exams, and had part of his back shaved due to his extremely matted hair. He is also currently on an exercise regimen, according to the Pasadena Humane Society.

Because Chubbs was too big to fit into any of the Pasadena Humane Society’s kennels, he’s been living in a staff member’s office.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)