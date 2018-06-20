Filed Under:Lake View Terrace

LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – Crews quickly contained a brush fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon near horse stables in the San Fernando Valley’s Lake View Terrace.

The blaze broke out off 11640 Foothill Blvd., near the 210 Freeway, sometime before 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

a68041ce520d4338945abb732c68459e Brush Fire Breaks Out Off 210 Freeway In Lake View Terrace

(CBS2)

Aerial images appeared to show the fire burning near horse stables on the edge of the freeway. Horses could be seen running outside the stables.

The fire burned about three-quarters of an acre in dry grass before crews stopped its forward progress within about 20 minutes. No structures wer damaged and no people or horses were injured, LAFD said.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert and closed at least two eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway. The closure was expected to last through at least 2:45 p.m.

There was no word on a cause for the fire. LAFD crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch