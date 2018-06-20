LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – Crews quickly contained a brush fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon near horse stables in the San Fernando Valley’s Lake View Terrace.

The blaze broke out off 11640 Foothill Blvd., near the 210 Freeway, sometime before 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial images appeared to show the fire burning near horse stables on the edge of the freeway. Horses could be seen running outside the stables.

The fire burned about three-quarters of an acre in dry grass before crews stopped its forward progress within about 20 minutes. No structures wer damaged and no people or horses were injured, LAFD said.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert and closed at least two eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway. The closure was expected to last through at least 2:45 p.m.

There was no word on a cause for the fire. LAFD crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon.